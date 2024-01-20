Dhaka Regency Hotel celebrates the beginning of winter by hosting 'Kabab Carnival'

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort stands as a beacon of luxury and excellence in the hospitality industry in Dhaka. The Hotel prides itself on its unparalleled hospitality services, offering guests an unforgettable experience, introduced with exciting new amenities, such as revamped dining options, exclusive packages, or partnerships, reads a press release.

Step into a world where elegance meets comfort. According to the press release, Grill on the Skyline- the Rooftop Garden restaurant's ambiance is a harmonious blend of modern chic and timeless allure. Soft lighting cascades over tastefully set tables, creating an ambiance conducive to both intimate dinners and lively gatherings. The meticulously curated decor complements the dining experience, ensuring every visit is a feast for the senses.

Much to the delight of its esteemed diners, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort celebrates the beginning of winter each year by hosting a barbecue festival "Kabab Carnival" to offer an unparalleled experience high above the bustling city on its signature rooftop restaurant.

The rooftop restaurant, Gill on the Skyline, boasts a sophisticated setting that combines modern aesthetics with traditional charm. As you enter, you will be greeted by the warm and welcoming atmosphere and panoramic views of Dhaka's skyline, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

The atmosphere is to be carefully curated to complement the dining experience and sumptuous meal. The sizzle of meats on the grill and the aromatic char of vegetables create an ambience, which is as delectable as the dishes themselves. Succulent kebabs, tikka, perfectly grilled chicken, and melt-in-the-mouth beef steaks will be waiting at the grill station, which will leave the diners wanting more. The perfectly balanced marinades and seasonings are a testament to the chef's expertise.

Among the stars of the menu are the restaurant's signature dishes, each crafted with precision and flair. From traditional favorites elevated to new heights to innovative creations that push the boundaries of taste, every dish tells a story of culinary ingenuity. The use of locally sourced, fresh ingredients adds depth and authenticity to the flavors, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

At Grill on the Skyline, smooth background music sets the mood, captivating lighting enhances the ambience, and a welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect place to unwind and socialise.

So, whether you are planning a romantic date night or a business dinner, Dhaka Regency's signature garden restaurant provides the perfect setting for every occasion – the versatility of this venue is one of its many charms.

As always, Dhaka Regency recognises the importance of family. So, from the occasions of birthdays to anniversaries, families can enjoy their precious moments along with the smoky and flavourful barbecue.

Beyond the delectable cuisine, the hallmark of the Leading A-la-carte Restaurant at Dhaka Regency is its unwavering commitment to exemplary service. Attentive and knowledgeable staff members cater to every need, ensuring guests feel not just welcomed but genuinely cared for throughout their dining journey.