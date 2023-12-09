Bijoy Ullash Celebration at Dhaka Regency with a Musical Extravaganza & BBQ celebration Dinner

Corporates

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

Bijoy Ullash Celebration at Dhaka Regency with a Musical Extravaganza & BBQ celebration Dinner

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 04:04 pm
Bijoy Ullash Celebration at Dhaka Regency with a Musical Extravaganza &amp; BBQ celebration Dinner

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is celebrating the month of victory with numerous offers & events with emphasis on the preferences of guests, fans and members, a press release said.

The offerings include a celebration BBQ dinner on 16  December, scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, a raffle draw and documentary, a month-long BBQ fiesta campaign, where Regency premier club members & GP stars are getting special privileges, the press release said. 

For guests, Regency also offers an exclusive buffet dinner with Dine Three @Price of One only at BDT 6666 from 07 December to 16 December every day from 6 PM to 10:30 PM.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"And now really it's the time to pamper you with a relaxing wellness treatment at Juvenex Spa & Salon where you can enjoy 16% discount on salon and spa services, 16% discount at Comfee lounge and many more" the press release reads.

It added that till 16th December 2023 there are exclusive offers at all outlets. To join this festival and learn more call at +8801713332661 / Visit:  https://fb.me/e/JDm3ZLrN

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort / December / offers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

1h | TBS World
Why are young people so eager to leave the country?

Why are young people so eager to leave the country?

3h | TBS Career
New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

4h | TBS Stories
Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World