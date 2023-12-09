Bijoy Ullash Celebration at Dhaka Regency with a Musical Extravaganza & BBQ celebration Dinner

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is celebrating the month of victory with numerous offers & events with emphasis on the preferences of guests, fans and members, a press release said.

The offerings include a celebration BBQ dinner on 16 December, scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, a raffle draw and documentary, a month-long BBQ fiesta campaign, where Regency premier club members & GP stars are getting special privileges, the press release said.

For guests, Regency also offers an exclusive buffet dinner with Dine Three @Price of One only at BDT 6666 from 07 December to 16 December every day from 6 PM to 10:30 PM.

"And now really it's the time to pamper you with a relaxing wellness treatment at Juvenex Spa & Salon where you can enjoy 16% discount on salon and spa services, 16% discount at Comfee lounge and many more" the press release reads.

It added that till 16th December 2023 there are exclusive offers at all outlets. To join this festival and learn more call at +8801713332661 / Visit: https://fb.me/e/JDm3ZLrN