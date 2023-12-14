Dhaka Regency holds Bijoy Kid’s Art Competition 2023

Regency Hotel and Resort organised a children's art competition on Thursday (14 December) in its efforts to extend the celebration of the Victory Day of Bangladesh.

The main purpose of this event is to instill patriotism in children and encourage them to develop their latent talents, reads a press release.

This time Dhaka Regency held the competition at their well famous Celebration Hall on 14th floor. Over 200 contestants between the ages of 5-12 divided into two groups, participated in the competition.

The children, regardless of their age, demonstrated exceptional artistic skills and expressions with astonishing levels of awareness in regards to how they relate to our proud victory with the art subject of "WHAT BIJOY DIBOSH MEANS TO ME".

The competition started at 10:00 am. The time limit was one hour to complete their drawing.

Prize giving ceremony started at 12:30pm with the presence of Executive Director Shahid Hamid FIH, director of Sales & Marketing Mahmud Hassan and Era, asst manager, PR and Communication of Dhaka Regency and distinguish sponsors.

At the event, Bombay Sweets Ltd was the snacks partner, Igloo Ice Cream was the Ice cream partner, Faber Castell & Room to Read was the Gift partner and crafts & Art partner was Hat Bakso.