DCCI urges Iranian investors to import more goods from Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 08:36 pm

DCCI urges Iranian investors to import more goods from Bangladesh

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman on Tuesday requested Iran's importers to import RMG, jute and jute goods, light engineering products, leather goods, tea, pharmaceuticals, ceramic, agro-processed food, electronics goods etc. from Bangladesh.

He said this in a bilateral meeting between DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Ambassador of Iran in Dhaka Mansour Chavoshi held on Tuesday (11 October) at DCCI Gulshan Centre.  

During the meeting the DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Iran was $18.74 million in FY 2020-21.

He said Bangladesh and Iran are members of Developing-8 (D-8). Both countries can prioritize to increase intra D-8 trade and promote stronger cooperation to implement the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) among the member countries of the Developing-8 (D-8) encompassing trade, industry, agriculture, technology, science, communications and aviation.

Rizwan Rahman also urged for exploring the possibilities of direct shipping services between Chittagong or Mongla port and Iran's Chabahar Port.

He also suggested to form a joint Business Forum engaging leading chambers of Bangladesh and Iran to facilitate bilateral commercial partnership and ensure greater engagement of private sector.

DCCI President later stressed on organizing sector specific dialogues, B2B Meetings and exchanging delegations for trade development.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka Mansour Chavoshi urged that exchange of sector specific business people between Bangladesh and Iran will facilitate interaction and know-how among the private sector of both the countries.

"Despite, the bilateral trade volume is not satisfactory, but there is huge scope to enhance the trade through different potential sectors. Both the countries may work together in the agriculture sector," Mansour Chavoshi added.

Moreover, Chamber to Chamber relation is more important  for the sake of boosting trade. When we will have more transactions in terms of trade and commerce in future, then a joint business council may be established, he proposed.

DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain was also present during the meeting.

