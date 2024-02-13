Maintaining private sector credit growth biggest challenge: DCCI president

Economy

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

Maintaining private sector credit growth biggest challenge: DCCI president

DCCI president said Bangladesh aims to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, necessitating a growth of two and a half times the economy’s size. Overcoming this challenge requires significant effort

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:26 pm
Ashraf Ahmed, president of DCCI. Photo: Courtesy
Ashraf Ahmed, president of DCCI. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Ashraf Ahmed has said maintaining the private sector credit growth will be the biggest challenge for the government this year. 

Addressing an event yesterday, he said, "With the depreciation of the taka, capital demand has surged by 30-40%. However, the Bangladesh Bank has set a modest target of 10% credit growth. This presents a significant challenge in meeting the capital demand. If not addressed, cost reduction may become necessary, inevitably impacting production and subsequently, growth. Moreover, employment opportunities could diminish. We are actively collaborating with the government to enhance credit flow."

The Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) organised the event "CMJF Talk" at the CMJF auditorium in the capital's Purana Paltan. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

CMJF President Golam Samdani Bhuiyan delivered the welcome address at the event moderated by its General Secretary Abu Ali.

The ongoing dollar shortage in the country has led to insufficient dollar liquidity in banks. This scarcity is exacerbating import issues and hindering efforts to resolve the import-related challenges, which, in turn, significantly impacts production levels

Ashraf Ahmed

DCCI president said Bangladesh aims to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, necessitating a growth of two and a half times the economy's size. Overcoming this challenge requires significant effort.

He said both the domestic and global economies have faced numerous challenges over the past one and a half to two years, particularly grappling with inflationary pressures.

"The ongoing dollar shortage in the country has led to insufficient dollar liquidity in banks. This scarcity is exacerbating import issues and hindering efforts to resolve the import-related challenges, which, in turn, significantly impacts production levels," Ashraf Ahmed said.

In response to a question regarding fund sourcing from the capital market amidst the slow pace of private loan growth, the DCCI president said that raising capital from the capital market is a time-consuming process and may not yield immediate results. Nevertheless, he mentioned its potential as a long-term strategy, highlighting the mandatory requirement for audit reports.

Regarding the implementation of various initiatives in this regard, he mentioned ongoing efforts to undertake several measures in this direction." Reputable issuers can participate in both bond and fixed deposit markets. While primary trading is observed in the bond market, secondary trading remains limited. Thus, there is a need to enhance investments by attracting more issuers to the market."

Addressing another inquiry regarding money laundering, the DCCI president said money laundering is not solely driven by economic factors. 

"The inherent nature of money is to seek high returns, irrespective of location. Investing domestically often yields higher returns than investing abroad. Therefore, money laundering cannot be solely attributed to economic motives, as there may be other underlying reasons," he said.

"We can work with the government on various policies. Many new industries are emerging. If the capacity of the existing Smart Bangladesh Vision can be increased, Bangladesh can become a trillion-dollar economy. However, if intellectual property rights are not retained, it will not be possible to develop knowledge-based properties," Ashraf Ahmed added.

Top News

DCCI / Credit Growth / Private Sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

8h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

9h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

15m | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

1h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

2h | Videos
BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

2h | Videos