Cautionary monetary policy likely to stabilise forex reserve, contain inflation: DCCI president 

Economy

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Cautionary monetary policy likely to stabilise forex reserve, contain inflation: DCCI president 

He also hailed the central bank’s strategy of highlighting the need for ensuring sufficient liquidity to nurture growth sectors while trying to rein in inflation. 

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:23 pm
Ashraf Ahmed, CEO of Riverstone Capital Limited and president of DCCI. Photo: Courtesy
Ashraf Ahmed, CEO of Riverstone Capital Limited and president of DCCI. Photo: Courtesy

In response to the Monetary Policy announced by Bangladesh Bank for the second half of the fiscal year 2023-24 (January-June 2024), President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Ashraf Ahmed expressed optimism that it would help stabilise the macroeconomic condition.

He also hailed the central bank's strategy of highlighting the need for ensuring sufficient liquidity to nurture growth sectors while trying to rein in inflation. 

He, however, said while increasing public sector borrowing is necessary, care must be taken to avoid crowding out the private sector from domestic liquidity. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The public sector credit growth target has been set at 27.8% for January-June of FY24, which was realised at 18% against the target of 37.9% in July-December of FY24. 

On the other hand, the private sector credit growth has been set by the government at 10% for January-June of FY24, which was realised 10.2% against the target of 10.9% in July-December FY24. 

Arshaf also urged the central bank to explore more options for increasing liquidity for the domestic banking system and private sector credit growth over the next six months. 

In this regard, Ashraf sought additional measures to increase credit flow to the private sector by an appropriate financial borrowing strategy. 

Focus on enhancing availability of Trade Credit, use of contingents, factoring etc may be considered as alternatives to reduce foreign exchange stress as well as increase liquidity, he told The Business Standard.  

The DCCI president also praised the Bangladesh Bank for extending support to CMSMEs through pre-financing and refinancing schemes.   

Although the increase in repo rate to 8% will likely impact money supply and hence the banking liquidity available for private credit, he believes the policy rate may help control inflation to some extent through reducing money supply. 

He also stressed the need for appropriate support for fiscal policy, which can have an equally, if not more prominent, role in reducing inflation.  

Regarding the exchange rate stability, Ashraf expressed hope that a return to market mechanism and a crawling peg system will help the balance of payment challenges. 

He also suggested allowing the foreign exchange market to operate properly with limited interventions within well-structured parameters.

He also hoped that the declared MPS will contribute to macroeconomic stability. 

"We hope the continued focus on controlling inflation and stabilising the exchange rate in the current monetary policy will bear fruit," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

DCCI / Bangladesh / Monetary Policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

16m | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to choose perfect major before university

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

The central bank announced contractionary monetary policy

1h | Videos
Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

Imran Khan was accused of violating the Marriage Act

1h | Videos
Payment dispute drama in BPL again

Payment dispute drama in BPL again

2h | Videos
Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

Ferry sank with 9 cars at Paturia

3h | Videos