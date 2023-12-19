Riverstone Capital CEO Ashraf Ahmed elected DCCI president for 2024

Ashraf Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of Riverstone Capital Limited, has been elected as the president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) for the year 2024 while Malik Talha Ismail Bari has been elected as the senior vice president and Md Junaed Ibna Ali has been re-elected as the vice president for the term 2024.

The new Board of Directors took charge at the 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dhaka chamber held in its auditorium on Tuesday (December 19, 2023).

The newly elected directors are Md Salem Sulaiman, Md Siaam Al-Ddin Malik, Mohammad Saifur Rahman Saif, Nayeemur Rahman and Saif Uddowlah.

Ashraf Ahmed, a graduate of Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, is a businessman with a long and illustrious career in the financial services industry.

He currently heads an international award winning merchant bank named, Riverstone Capital Limited. Trained as a banker, he served the industry with leading multinational banks in the country such as ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered and HSBC, before entering into business.

Specialising in large and complex project finance, capital and debt market solutions, mergers and acquisitions etc., his experience covers a wide range of industries. With nearly three decades of experience in business, banking, finance and economics, he has had first-hand experience of operating business in Bangladesh from different sides.

Ashraf Ahmed is the youngest son of Nuruddin Ahmed, former president of FBCCI, DCCI and Dhaka Club Limited.

The newly elected Senior Vice President of DCCI Malik Talha Ismail Bari is the managing director of Unimart Ltd.

He is also the director of United Enterprises & Co Ltd, United Power Generation & Distribution Co Ltd, United Anwara Power Ltd, IPCO Developments Ltd, United Property Solution Ltd and United Hospital Limited.

He completed his bachelor in Business Management from King's College London, United Kingdom and Masters in Finance from University of New South Wales, Australia.

He is an active member of the Board of Trustees of United International University and United Trust, a CSR organisation of the United Group.

Re-elected Vice President Md Junaed Ibna Ali is the chairman of Hitech Steel & Plastic Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Chairman of Zaber Steel, Proprietor of JN Corporation and Trade Land International.

Moreover, he is engaged in various export and import businesses. His ventures are mostly involved in home appliances, steel products manufacturing and importing, hi-tech agro products, horticulture, dairy, food processing and fisheries.

He also is the president of Bangladesh Secondary Quality Tinplate Importers Association, senior vice president of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association and Bangladesh Iron & Steel Importers Association. In addition, he is the director of Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Besides, he is the life-member of Gulshan Shooting Club. He completed his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) in 2010.