Daraz unveils new brand look as it moves into its next phase of growth

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 08:33 pm

Daraz launches its new logo. Photo: Courtesy
Daraz launches its new logo. Photo: Courtesy

Daraz, South Asia's leading e-commerce platform, unveiled its new brand look today – building on a successful 2021 of significant progress for the company.  

Bjarke Mikkelsen, founder and CEO of Daraz Group said the launch marks an exciting step forward for the business.

"Daraz has grown so much over the past seven years and as we move into the next chapter of our journey, now is the right time for us to evolve the brand to showcase how we are shifting gears as a business to drive a significantly enhanced customer experience," said Mikkelsen in a press release.

"The new brand look still represents the elements that have always been part of our DNA – progress, innovation, exploration, and discovery. At the same time, it signifies a shift to a more personal experience that will allow us to create greater connectivity between buyers and sellers on our platform," he added. 

One of the main drivers to refresh the brand is Daraz's ambition to make e-commerce a key part of people's daily lives across its five markets in South Asia – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Myanmar.

We recognise that to achieve this ambition we need to create more personal experiences, ensure that we deliver quality products and services at each step of the customer journey, and create new avenues of entertainment and engagement for our customers. This brand refresh will play a key role in helping us elevate and evolve our offering across these crucial areas.

By Bjarke Mikkelsen

A key change is the new icon, which represents a package that is symbolic of how the e-commerce platform physically connects SME sellers to customers. At the centre of the icon is an arrow that highlights the focus on progress and fast deliveries, but also resembles a "play button" symbolising how Daraz is continually innovating to create a more dynamic content experience for users, the release added.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited said "Daraz is always committed to the industry and the customers. To add new dimensions to their shopping experience and take the e-commerce sector to a whole new height, Daraz Bangladesh has decided to go for a total transformation, which shall yield so many exhilarating things for the consumers." 

Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Marketing Officer Md Tajdin Hassan Said "The logo revealed today has a story of a yearlong hard-work and tenacity of multiple visionaries. In order to build this single most important visual element more contemporary, young and dynamic, the creative agency, Design Studio undertook the thorough user research. They started out with multiple roots and was finalised after months of meetings, discussions, brain-storming sessions and numerous drafts. In the end, to emphasize the dream of 'shopping odyssey 'and to promote the idea of 'a box of infinite possibilities' a final outlook was decided."

As part of the new brand look, Daraz is also consolidating all of its brands under the overall Daraz umbrella-brand to simplify the experience for customers. Daraz has also launched a new website, Daraz.com, that showcases the new brand and gives people a better understanding of who Daraz is and what it stands for. 

