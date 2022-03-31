Daraz signs security support for employees through Pragati Insurance

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 08:43 am

Daraz signs security support for employees through Pragati Insurance

Following the signing, each full-time Daraz  employee, along with their spouse and children, shall remain assured under a better financial security support, in case of any health hazard

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh has signed a contract with Pragati Insurance Ltd, through which the Daraz full-time employees shall enjoy exclusive life and health insurance benefits.

Following the signing, each full-time Daraz  employee, along with their spouse and children, shall remain assured under a better financial security support, in case of any health hazard, said a press release. 

Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq and Pragati Life Insurance Deputy Managing Director Md Rafiqul Alam Bhuiyan signed the contracts on behalf of the respective organisations.

Daraz, HungryNaki and Pragati Insurance Limited  high officials were also present at the signing event.

 "Our employees are invaluable parts of the total work engine of Daraz, without whom we cannot imagine a single day's operation. Daraz, as an industry leader, understands the requirement for professional and unconditional reciprocity in this regard. Therefore, we opt to offer such benefits as this health and life insurance to make our beloved employees feel special. Thanks to Pragati Insurance for their cooperation in this process," Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said. 

Daraz CHRO Mohammad Riyad Hossain said: "When the benefits like Group Insurance and Hospitalization is offered, it's easier to attract and retain quality workers. Employees feel better and are more productive. We, at Daraz always give highest level of importance to our employees. We believe they are the ones who drive the business and their family security and health matters to us."

"Life is very uncertain, and we must make sure that we have alternate plans for survival. A first-row company like Daraz proactively shares the responsibility to safeguard each of its employee's precious lives. Through this insurance facility, now we all come under a safer umbrella, which not only protects us but ensures wellbeing of our families, too", said Daraz CMO Md Tajdin Hassan. 

Employees at the Daraz HQ and other Daraz Bangladesh offices expressed their pleasure and gratitude upon being aware of this signing for safekeeping their life and health. I

