Daraz launches Grand Eid Fest with exciting deals for a joyful shopping experience

Corporates

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:04 pm

Related News

Daraz launches Grand Eid Fest with exciting deals for a joyful shopping experience

Press Release
12 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's leading online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, has launched its Grand Eid Fest campaign, offering exciting deals and a joyful shopping experience for Eid-ul-Adha.

For Muslims around the world, Eid-ul-Adha represents sacrifice, generosity, and community. The Grand Eid Fest campaign embraces this spirit and offers an array of exciting offers and deals to enhance the festive celebrations.

With discounts of up to 60%, 30,000 hot deals, and free shipping on selected items, Daraz is the ultimate destination for all Eid shopping needs. The campaign also includes a special flash sale and a 50% discount on delivery charges. Daraz users can also discover thousands of renowned brands and trusted local sellers across various categories, such as electronics, home appliances, fashion items, home décor, essentials, groceries, mother and baby items, and beauty products.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, Talat Rahim, said,"Eid holds immense significance in our lives, uniting us in joyous celebration. We design campaigns while keeping our consumers' needs in mind. Likewise, our Grand Eid Fest campaign aims to create an extraordinary Eid-ul-Adha experience. We hope that customers will utilize the deals and discounts on our platform to fulfill all their Eid shopping needs, making their celebrations even more joyous and memorable."

 

 

 

daraz / Eid sales

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

5h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

7h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

3h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

2d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA