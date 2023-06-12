Daraz launches Grand Eid Fest with exciting deals for a joyful shopping experience

The country's leading online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, has launched its Grand Eid Fest campaign, offering exciting deals and a joyful shopping experience for Eid-ul-Adha.

For Muslims around the world, Eid-ul-Adha represents sacrifice, generosity, and community. The Grand Eid Fest campaign embraces this spirit and offers an array of exciting offers and deals to enhance the festive celebrations.

With discounts of up to 60%, 30,000 hot deals, and free shipping on selected items, Daraz is the ultimate destination for all Eid shopping needs. The campaign also includes a special flash sale and a 50% discount on delivery charges. Daraz users can also discover thousands of renowned brands and trusted local sellers across various categories, such as electronics, home appliances, fashion items, home décor, essentials, groceries, mother and baby items, and beauty products.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, Talat Rahim, said,"Eid holds immense significance in our lives, uniting us in joyous celebration. We design campaigns while keeping our consumers' needs in mind. Likewise, our Grand Eid Fest campaign aims to create an extraordinary Eid-ul-Adha experience. We hope that customers will utilize the deals and discounts on our platform to fulfill all their Eid shopping needs, making their celebrations even more joyous and memorable."