Daraz named number one e-commerce brand and 13th most valued brand of ‘21

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 12:41 pm

Related News

Daraz named number one e-commerce brand and 13th most valued brand of ‘21

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 12:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh was named the number one E-commerce brand and overall 13th most valued brand of 2021 in the 13th edition of the Best Brand Award, which was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh.

The programme took place on Wednesday (29 December) and honoured the most loved brands of Bangladesh through a gala ceremony at Le Méridien in the capital, read a press release. 

A total of 102 brands were recognized across 35 categories. 

Chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Md Tajdin Hassan said "2021 has been a successful year for Daraz Bangladesh. Daraz is now planning to take a step further towards its customer-centric strategy. The upcoming journey will not just be about inviting more customers, but to ensure that our existing customers are getting the best e-commerce experience catered to their lifestyles."

To inspire the brands of the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honouring the most loved brands through Best Brand Award for the last 13 years. 

Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across the country which includes self-administrated reviews.

Best Brand Award / Daraz Bangladesh / e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

39m | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

1h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

2h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

14h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

14h | Videos
Health benefits of cardamom

Health benefits of cardamom

14h | Videos
First campus-based business incubator opens in January

First campus-based business incubator opens in January

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec