Daraz named number one e-commerce brand and 13th most valued brand of ‘21

Daraz Bangladesh was named the number one E-commerce brand and overall 13th most valued brand of 2021 in the 13th edition of the Best Brand Award, which was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh.

The programme took place on Wednesday (29 December) and honoured the most loved brands of Bangladesh through a gala ceremony at Le Méridien in the capital, read a press release.

A total of 102 brands were recognized across 35 categories.

Chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Md Tajdin Hassan said "2021 has been a successful year for Daraz Bangladesh. Daraz is now planning to take a step further towards its customer-centric strategy. The upcoming journey will not just be about inviting more customers, but to ensure that our existing customers are getting the best e-commerce experience catered to their lifestyles."

To inspire the brands of the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honouring the most loved brands through Best Brand Award for the last 13 years.

Best Brand Award started its journey with Nielsen Bangladesh in 2008 based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) done through a direct consumer survey of 8000 customers across the country which includes self-administrated reviews.