Daraz brings special offers prior to its 11.11 campaign

Daraz Bangladesh is set to host Eleven Eleven (11.11), the biggest one-day sale campaign, for the fourth time. The online marketplace is already offering its customers with an exciting range of offers during their teasing phase, which customers can avail from 1-11 November.

The teasing phase comes with lots of attractions, one of which is the "Make a Wish" contest. Under this contest, customers can share any of their wishes on Facebook with a #dWish and #daraz1111. Daraz will choose a total of eleven winners among the participants and fulfill their most socially acceptable wishes, said a press release.

Another such offer is the "Add to Cart Giveaway", where a winner will be chosen every day from customers who add the highest number of items to their carts. Winners have the opportunity to get rewards like Realme smartphones, freezers, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners.

There is also the "I Love Voucher" offer for the shoppers, which can be obtained to buy products with discounts ranging from Tk50 to Tk7500 every day, from 12 pm to 9pm.

In addition, with the "Shake Shake" offer, consumers can also try to win by simply shaking their phones between 5pm to 6pm every day, and give a go to winning prizes like washing machine, geyser, smartwatch, laptop, Realme smartphone or brand double taka vouchers, the press release added.

Under the "Category of the Day" segment, products from specific categories will be available at a discounted rate of up to 10% each day. This offer will be available on Electronics (2 November), Fashion and Beauty (3 November), Home and Living (4 November), Digital Goods and Electronics (6 November), Daraz Mall (7 November), and Global Collection (9 November). With the "Flash Voucher" offer, selected products shall also be available using the app with huge discounts.

New users who sign up on the Daraz app will receive a 50% discount on their first purchase. Among them, one customer who has the highest number of product-browsing records will receive a Realme C11 smartphone.

In addition to all the offers, customers can enjoy the "11.11 show" from 1 November where top celebrities of Bangladesh will be talking about the e-commerce platform and its campaigns.