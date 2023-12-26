Cuet's Civil Engineering department wraps up 3-day 'Civil Xplosion 2023'

The Department of Civil Engineering at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) concluded its extensive three-day annual event, "Civil Xplosion 2023," with a diverse range of activities showcasing the prowess of budding engineers and professionals.

The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony held at the University's Central Auditorium on 21 December.

This ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Professor Sudip Kumar Pal, the Dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Presiding over the event was Professor Aysha Akter, the Head of the Department. Notable guests included Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of CWASA; Professor Md. Rezaul Karim, Director of the Department of Student Welfare at Cuet; Engineer Md Mokhlesur Rahman, Managing Director of Contech Construction Ltd; and Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Engineer of the Public Works Department in New South Wales, Australia.

The welcoming address was delivered by Professor Md. Aftabur Rahman, the convenor of "Civil Xplosion," while Md Mahtab Ishmum and SM Farzin Hasan, co-convenors of the program, represented the students.

Professor Sudip Kumar Pal underscored the vast scope of civil engineering, highlighting its instrumental role in the creation and development of townships and crucial infrastructure for the progress of a nation. He emphasized the indispensable responsibility of civil engineers in fostering sustainable development.

The academic seminar was a platform for the presentation of research papers by esteemed professors from Cuet's Civil Engineering Department, Md Reaz Akhtar Mallik and Professor Md Bashir Jisan.

The technical seminar featured insights and expertise shared by distinguished speakers, including Sheikh Tajul Islam Tuhin, Executive Engineer of LGED, Narayanganj; Md Shah Arefin, Executive Engineer of Cox's Bazar Roads and Highways Department; and Engr Tanzir Saif Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

The festival also featured competitive segments focusing on various civil engineering themes, with Cuet students exhibiting exceptional skills and knowledge.

Mohammad Ali, Azharul Islam, and Golam Rabbani Nober secured the top positions in the Mechanics Olympiad Basic category, while Mahmudul Hasan Zahid, Shakhawat Karim, and Tahsin Rayan Mahi excelled in the advanced category.

Additionally, participants from various universities showcased their talent in poster presentations, case study competitions, and photography contests.

Photo: Courtesy

The event commenced with a vibrant flash mob and a spirited festive rally, followed by alumni interactions and friendly football matches, enriching the program.

The finale of "Civil Xplosion 2023" was a captivating cultural program, supported by sponsors Express Elevator, Asian Paints, and Royal Cement Ltd, marking the successful conclusion of Cuet's annual celebration of civil engineering excellence, research, and practical applications.