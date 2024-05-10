Network for International Law Students Bangladesh, NILS Chittagong University chapter to hold AGM on 11 May

Corporates

Press Release
10 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

Network for International Law Students Bangladesh, NILS Chittagong University chapter to hold AGM on 11 May

Press Release
10 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 01:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With the NILS Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter's Annual General Meeting (AGM) just around the corner, excitement is building for a significant gathering of legal professionals and distinguished guests.

The event will also include a reception to welcome the new governing board of NILS Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter. Mark your calendars for an upcoming event at the Karnaphuli Auditorium, Regional Public Administration Training Centre, Chattogram. It's scheduled for 11 May at 10:30am and is sure to be a memorable and enriching occasion.

The meeting will feature esteemed guests such as - Justice Naima Haider of the Bangladesh Supreme Court as the chief guest, and Professor Mohammad Abu Taher as the chief patron.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In addition, esteemed guests including Professor Sekandar Chowdhury,  Pro Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University, and Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Senior District and Session Judge, will bring valuable expertise and insights to the event.

The AGM is a significant event for members of the organisation. It allows them to look back on the organization's accomplishments, engage in discussions about important projects, and vote for new leaders who will steer the organisation in the upcoming year. At the same time, the reception will honour the inauguration of the new governing board, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to promoting legal education and fostering collaboration within the NILS community.

With Chairman Professor ABM Abu Noman at the helm, the event aims to foster productive discussions, networking, and knowledge exchange among legal professionals, academics, and students. This event is set to be a standout occasion on the legal calendar, thanks to its prestigious venue and impressive lineup of speakers.

This event signifies a strong dedication to advancing legal connection, cultivating leadership, and enhancing the unity of the legal community. We anticipate a day filled with thought-provoking conversations and valuable relationships.

Get ready for an extraordinary event with esteemed guests, captivating discussions, and the highly anticipated AGM and governing board reception of the NILS Bangladesh & NILS CU Chapter.  As participants come together, they can look forward to a day brimming with inspiration, teamwork, and commemoration of the principles that bind them in their quest for legal excellence. Get ready for real-time coverage and updates from this highly esteemed event.

Chittagong University (CU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

5h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

6h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

15h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

4h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

17h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

16h | Videos