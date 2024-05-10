Network for International Law Students Bangladesh, NILS Chittagong University chapter to hold AGM on 11 May

With the NILS Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter's Annual General Meeting (AGM) just around the corner, excitement is building for a significant gathering of legal professionals and distinguished guests.

The event will also include a reception to welcome the new governing board of NILS Bangladesh and NILS CU Chapter. Mark your calendars for an upcoming event at the Karnaphuli Auditorium, Regional Public Administration Training Centre, Chattogram. It's scheduled for 11 May at 10:30am and is sure to be a memorable and enriching occasion.

The meeting will feature esteemed guests such as - Justice Naima Haider of the Bangladesh Supreme Court as the chief guest, and Professor Mohammad Abu Taher as the chief patron.

In addition, esteemed guests including Professor Sekandar Chowdhury, Pro Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University, and Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Senior District and Session Judge, will bring valuable expertise and insights to the event.

The AGM is a significant event for members of the organisation. It allows them to look back on the organization's accomplishments, engage in discussions about important projects, and vote for new leaders who will steer the organisation in the upcoming year. At the same time, the reception will honour the inauguration of the new governing board, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to promoting legal education and fostering collaboration within the NILS community.

With Chairman Professor ABM Abu Noman at the helm, the event aims to foster productive discussions, networking, and knowledge exchange among legal professionals, academics, and students. This event is set to be a standout occasion on the legal calendar, thanks to its prestigious venue and impressive lineup of speakers.

This event signifies a strong dedication to advancing legal connection, cultivating leadership, and enhancing the unity of the legal community. We anticipate a day filled with thought-provoking conversations and valuable relationships.

Get ready for an extraordinary event with esteemed guests, captivating discussions, and the highly anticipated AGM and governing board reception of the NILS Bangladesh & NILS CU Chapter. As participants come together, they can look forward to a day brimming with inspiration, teamwork, and commemoration of the principles that bind them in their quest for legal excellence. Get ready for real-time coverage and updates from this highly esteemed event.