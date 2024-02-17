CU teacher sacked for attempting to rape student

Bangladesh

UNB
17 February, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:03 pm

A female student of the university's Chemistry Department alleged Prof Matin of sexually harassing her while conducting her thesis on 31 January

Prof Mahbubul Matin. Photo: UNB
Prof Mahbubul Matin. Photo: UNB

A teacher of Chittagong University (CU), Prof Mahbubul Matin, was sacked from his post after attempting  to rape a student of the university.

The CU made its decision  at the 548th special syndicate meeting on Friday (16 Feb) night, said Mohammad Ali, a member of the syndicate.

"The two committees, formed to investigate into the allegation of sexual harassment, found evidence against Prof Matin, and members of the Syndicate recommended to sack him," said Mohammad Ali.

A female student of the university's Chemistry Department alleged Prof Matin of sexually harassing her while conducting her thesis on 31 January.

The students of the university later staged a demonstration and sit-in programme demanding the teachers removal.

The student also submitted a written complaint to the proctor. According to the complaint, Prof Matin took her to his room in the name of academic assistance and tried to rape her.

Later, the relevant authorities formed two probe bodies to look into the allegation.

 

