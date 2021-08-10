CRISL upgrades credit rating of Lankan Alliance Finance to A+

Corporates

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:53 am

Related News

CRISL upgrades credit rating of Lankan Alliance Finance to A+

CRISL has completed its grading for LAFL, and the new rating is valid up to  8th June 2022.

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:53 am
Lankan Alliance Finance Limited
Lankan Alliance Finance Limited

Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd (CRISL) has upgraded the Long-Term Credit  Rating of Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL), a joint venture NBFI with foreign collaboration, to A+ from A of the previous year while Short Term Credit Rating remains the same as ST-3, said a press release. 

CRISL has completed its grading for LAFL, and the new rating is valid up to  8th June 2022. It views the company with "Stable Outlook" for its steady business growth and consistent fundamentals.  

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited / Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership