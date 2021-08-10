CRISL upgrades credit rating of Lankan Alliance Finance to A+

Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd (CRISL) has upgraded the Long-Term Credit Rating of Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL), a joint venture NBFI with foreign collaboration, to A+ from A of the previous year while Short Term Credit Rating remains the same as ST-3, said a press release.

CRISL has completed its grading for LAFL, and the new rating is valid up to 8th June 2022. It views the company with "Stable Outlook" for its steady business growth and consistent fundamentals.