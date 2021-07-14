Citizens Bank PLC signs agreement with CRISL for credit rating service
Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of CBPLC and Muzaffar Ahmed, FCMA, FCS President and CEO of CRISL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation
Citizens Bank PLC (CBPLC) recently signed an agreement with Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL), for availing their credit rating service.
Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of CBPLC and Muzaffar Ahmed, FCMA, FCS President and CEO of CRISL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation, reads a press release.
Among others, Mohammad Iqbal, SEVP & head of business, Mohammad Saiful Islam, FCMA, SVP & CFO, Md Waheed Imam, company secretary; Mohammad Wahidur Rahman Chowdhury, EVP & principal branch manager of CBPLC and Md Abdur Rahman Banerjee, head of business development, CRISL were present on the occasion.