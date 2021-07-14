Citizens Bank PLC signs agreement with CRISL for credit rating service

Corporates

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 03:12 pm

Related News

Citizens Bank PLC signs agreement with CRISL for credit rating service

Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of CBPLC and Muzaffar Ahmed, FCMA, FCS President and CEO of CRISL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 03:12 pm
Photo/courtesy
Photo/courtesy

Citizens Bank PLC (CBPLC) recently signed an agreement with Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL), for availing their credit rating service. 

Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of CBPLC and Muzaffar Ahmed, FCMA, FCS President and CEO of CRISL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation, reads a press release.  

Among others, Mohammad Iqbal, SEVP & head of business, Mohammad Saiful Islam, FCMA, SVP & CFO, Md Waheed Imam, company secretary; Mohammad Wahidur Rahman Chowdhury, EVP & principal branch manager of CBPLC and Md Abdur Rahman Banerjee, head of business development, CRISL were present on the occasion.

Citizens Bank PLC / Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

33m | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

38m | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

23h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident