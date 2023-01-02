Lankan Alliance Finance holds first townhall meeting of 2023  

Corporates

Press Release
02 January, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:02 pm

Related News

Lankan Alliance Finance holds first townhall meeting of 2023  

Press Release
02 January, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:02 pm
Lankan Alliance Finance holds first townhall meeting of 2023  

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL) organised its first townhall meeting of the year 2023 at its corporate head office in Gulshan on the first day of 2023. 

Jowher Rizvi, chairman of LAFL handed over the employees of the month award for the month of December 2022 as well as integrity award to the recipient as per the National Integrity Strategy during the townhall meeting, reads a press release. 

Among others, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer; Shahanur Rashid; head of Business; Wishva Wickramarachhi, chief finance officer and other employees of Lankan Alliance Finance were also present at the function. 

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

9h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

10h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

44m | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

Putin, Zelensky see victory in 2023

2h | TBS World
Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037