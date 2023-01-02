Lankan Alliance Finance holds first townhall meeting of 2023  

Lankan Alliance Finance Ltd (LAFL) organised its first townhall meeting of the year 2023 at its corporate head office in Gulshan on the first day of 2023.

Jowher Rizvi, chairman of LAFL handed over the employees of the month award for the month of December 2022 as well as integrity award to the recipient as per the National Integrity Strategy during the townhall meeting, reads a press release.

Among others, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer; Shahanur Rashid; head of Business; Wishva Wickramarachhi, chief finance officer and other employees of Lankan Alliance Finance were also present at the function.