Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 09:49 pm

Lankan Alliance Finance signs MoU with C3ER of BRAC University to enhance knowledge, awareness about climate change

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER) of BRAC University to enhance the knowledge, capacity and involvement of the youth and children in climate change adaptation and mitigation actions as part of its corporate social responsibility. 

In a simple programme organised recently at C3ER office, Kanti Kumar Saha, chief executive officer of LAFL handed over a cheque to Dr Ainun Nishat, professor emeritus and adviser of C3ER, BRAC University, said a press release. 

Roufa Khanum, coordinator (operations), and Sharmin Nahar Nipa, coordinator (research and training) of C3ER, BRAC University, and Navila Hasan, brand, communication and corporate affairs assistant manager of Lankan Alliance Finance, were present on the occasion.

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited / BRAC University

