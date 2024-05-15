BUP Photography Society presents a spectacular showcase 'Sfuron 5.0'

The unveiling of "Sfuron 5.0", powered by Honour, brought art, cartooning, and photography together in a stunning show of creativity at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

During the two exhilarating days of 7-8 May, participants were treated to an immersive celebration of artistic creativity.

The opening of Day 1 was graced by the distinguished Dean of FSSS, Brigadier General Muhammad Ali Talukder, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, who set the tone for a colorful and dynamic presentation.

Attendees were attracted by the exhibition space's wide collection of artworks, drawings, and pictures. The exhibition provided a visual feast for both art enthusiasts and casual spectators, featuring emotive paintings, funny cartoons, and beautiful landscapes.

Day 2 began with an inauguration by Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, adding to the excitement from the previous day. The event culminated in a distinguished awards presentation that recognized outstanding achievements in each artistic category.

Esteemed judges contributed their knowledge to the evaluation process, enhancing the event with their extensive experience.

Ehsanul Siddiq Aranya, a well-known photographer with national and worldwide recognition, directed the photographic component.

Tufan Chakma, a renowned visual artist, used his keen eye to assess the intriguing pieces on display, inspiring and assisting aspiring artists.

The president of BUP Photography Society expressed his joy at the huge reaction to 'Sfuron 5.0', highlighting Bangladesh's dynamic artistic community.

He stressed the event's objective of promoting innovation, instilling an appreciation for the arts, and offering a platform for new talent to emerge.