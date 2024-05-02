Freshers’ reception 2023-2024 held at BUP

Corporates

Press Release
02 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

Freshers’ reception 2023-2024 held at BUP

Press Release
02 May, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 09:26 pm
Freshers’ reception 2023-2024 held at BUP

The Freshers' Reception 2023-2024 for the newly enrolled students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at BUP Campus on 2 May. 

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam was present on the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

At the outset of the programme, the freshers were briefed on academic and administrative affairs of BUP.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief guest, during his speech, congratulated the students on their getting admitted to BUP. 

He said that here the freshers would not find BUP only as a place of learning but also a community that values diversity, creativity, and innovation. 

He encouraged the students to explore wisdom since true learning knows no bound and the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey. 

Mentioning them as the future leaders and change-makers, he emphasised on holding morality in pursuit of knowledge and excellence. 

He reiterated that BUP, outside the classroom, inculcates patriotism and integrity among students and also teaches them how to live a moral and disciplined life. 

The chief guest also alluded that BUP has different clubs that provide avenues for personal growth and augmentation and serve as catalysts for fostering connections and forging lifelong friendships as well. 

He also warned the students regarding the prevalence of drugs and abuse of social media. 

He specifically urged the students to consistently pursue the achievement of effective time management, truthfulness and leadership skills. 

The chief guest also added that BUP underscores the importance of both outcome-based and need-based education to empower students to pursue their dreams. 

He concluded his speech with the hope that the newcomers will protect the honour of the country and ultimately brighten the image of the BUP across the world. 

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain along with BUP high officials, faculty members, staffs and students were present in the programme. 

BUP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1h | Features
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

1h | Videos
What is the message of this week's stock market?

What is the message of this week's stock market?

2h | Videos
"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

"The demand for Bengali songs outside the country has increased"

2h | Videos
How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

5h | Videos