BUP Finance Society presents "ExcelMaestros": A premier training on mastering Microsoft Excel and Stata

05 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:07 am

Scheduled to take place on 10 May 2024, at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), "ExcelMaestros" promises to equip participants with essential skills and techniques requisite for success in the finance industry

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BUP Finance Society is thrilled to announce "ExcelMaestros," an exclusive workshop dedicated to Microsoft Excel and Stata, reads a press release.

Scheduled to take place on 10 May 2024, at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), "ExcelMaestros" promises to equip participants with essential skills and techniques requisite for success in the finance industry.

"ExcelMaestros" is designed with an aim to equip students across all disciplines with advanced skills in Microsoft Excel and Stata. These tools are crucial to crafting a well-ordained portfolio in today's data-driven world, and mastering them will empower students to excel in data analysis, reporting, and decision-making – competencies highly sought after in both academic and professional careers. Additionally, this event incorporates a momentous contest among participants on these tools following the training phase, allowing them to showcase their newly acquired skills. 
According to the press release, the training will begin with an intensive training session led by seasoned finance professionals and will continue for 4 days (10,11,17,18 May) and will end with a competition and Grand Finale on 19 May. Attendees will learn how to work with formulas and functions, understand cell referencing, implement data validation, sort and filter data, create charts, use conditional formatting, protect worksheets, perform what-if analysis, and generate reports with Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts. They will later have the opportunity to take part in the competition, where they will have to solve a real-world problem using the Excel and Stata skills they learned.
 
Furthermore, the training will extend its focus to include Stata, a powerful statistical software renowned for its ability to streamline data analysis, visualization, and reporting processes. With these newfound skills, attendees will gain the confidence to navigate Excel proficiently in real-world scenarios, thus enhancing their effectiveness and productivity in their professional endeavors.
 
"We are excited to launch 'ExcelMaestros' as a platform for students and professionals to master the use of Excel and Stata," said Md. Fahim Imtiaz, President of BUP Finance Society. "In today's competitive landscape, proficiency in Excel and Stata is essential for anyone pursuing a career in finance. We believe this training and competition opportunity will empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their careers."
 
In addition to the training sessions, "ExcelMaestros" will feature networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with industry professionals and fellow enthusiasts. Attendees will have the chance to exchange ideas, share experiences, and build valuable relationships within the finance community.
 
Registration for "ExcelMaestros" is now open, and an early bird discount of TK.510 is available till the 5th of May, after which Excel Maestros 2024 (google.com) the registration will be Tk. 610. So interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early, avail a discount of Tk.100, and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to become Excel Maestros.

