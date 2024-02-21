Concluding ceremony of WASH SDG program and learning sharing showcasing held

A combined effort for holding Bangladesh WASH Program completion ceremony, learning-sharing and WASH related achievements showcasing was held today (19 February) at Lake Shore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka.

Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Govt. of Bangladesh was chief guest at the program organised jointly by Bangladesh WASH Alliance, SNV and SIMAVI marking the concluding of the WASH Program in Bangladesh.

In his welcoming address Shahidul Islam, Water Sector Leader of SNV informed the audience of the overall achievements of WASH Program, while Alok Kumar Mazumder, the Country Coordinator of Bangladesh WASH Alliance, delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the organisers.

A cluster of eight mini-stalls was there displaying municipality-specific achievement of WASH programs.

These included: Benapole Municipality, Jessore Municipality, Gazipur City Corporation, Srimongol (Tea Plantations Area), Amtoli, Betagi and Barguna Municipalities, Kaloapara, Kalaroa and Satkhira Municipalities, and 11 Union Parishads of Barguna District.

A glossary of success stories of the Municipalities and City Corporation were exhibited and concerned officials explained their targets and achievements to the onlookers.

The chief guest, all special guests and various high officials of the Government, NGOs and international bodies had a round of visiting the stalls before the function started.

Other itineraries of the function included exchanging experience between WASH Alliance, SNV and SIMAVI, screening of a video documentary on WASH Program and speeches from Special Guests including Ms Dinek Van Dar Wijk, Managing Director of SIMAVI and Rajeev Munankami, Senior Adviser, SNV.