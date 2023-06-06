UNOPS, WaterAid collaborate on sustainable WASH services in Bangladesh

The third episode of SDG Café explored the challenges and action plans in implanting SDG 6

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and WaterAid Bangladesh have partnered up to propel sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) Services in Bangladesh at SDG Cafe's Third roundtable.

The third episode of the SDG Café on "Bangladesh's Journey in Ensuring Access to Sustainable WASH Services" was held at the organisation's premises in Dhaka on Tuesday.

As the keynote speaker, Hasin Jahan, country director of WaterAid Bangladesh, highlighted the present reality and the future path in ensuring availability and access to WASH services.

 Noting that access to clean water is the single most basic human requirement for our overall well-being, she stated, "Although Bangladesh has made great progress in water coverage, more efforts are needed to increase access to quality water. We hope that businesses and organisations will focus on contribution in this regard with their expertise and foster the well-being of communities while contributing to SDG 6."

Key stakeholders from the Bangladesh government, academia/think tanks, UN agencies, INGOs, Bi-Laterals and multilateral Development partners, and policy advisors were present, reads a press release.

Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, mentioned that UNOPS offers extensive experience in developing WASH infrastructure in countries ranging from India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to the Middle East and Africa.

"We have a long history of building water resource management systems and developing WASH provisions in rural and urban communities and institutions."

SDG Café's third episode provided a forum for information exchange, inclusive dialogue, and relationship building among essential stakeholders.

The SDG Café is part of UNOPS Bangladesh's continuous efforts to promote sustainable development in the country.

