Closing ceremony of WASH SDG programme held

Corporates

Press Release
19 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 07:17 pm

Related News

Closing ceremony of WASH SDG programme held

Press Release
19 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 07:17 pm
Closing ceremony of WASH SDG programme held

A combined effort for holding Bangladesh WASH Programme completion ceremony, learning-sharing and WASH related achievements showcasing was held today (19 February) at Lake Shore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka. 

Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, was chief guest at the programme organised jointly by Bangladesh WASH Alliance, SNV and SIMAVI marking the concluding of the WASH Programme in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

In his welcome address, water sector leader of SNV Shahidul Islam informed the audience of the overall achievements of WASH Programme, while Alok Kumar Mazumder, the country coordinator of Bangladesh WASH Alliance, delivered vote of thanks on behalf of the organisers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A cluster of eight mini-stalls was there displaying municipality-specific achievement of WASH programmes. These included: Benapole Municipality, Jessore Municipality, Gazipur City Corporation, Srimongol (Tea Plantations Area), Amtoli, Betagi and Barguna Municipalities, Kaloapara, Kalaroa and Satkhira Municipalities, and 11 Union Parishads of Barguna District.

A glossary of success stories of the municipalities and city corporation were exhibited and concerned officials explained their targets and achievements to the onlookers. 

The chief guest, all special guests and various high officials of the government, NGOs and international bodies had a round of visiting the stalls before the function started. 

Other itineraries of the function included exchanging experience between WASH Alliance, SNV and SIMAVI, screening of a video documentary on WASH Program and speeches from Special Guests including Ms Dinek Van Dar Wijk, Managing Director of SIMAVI and Rajeev Munankami, Senior Adviser, SNV.

SDG / Wash Alliance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

11h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

45m | Videos
US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

2h | Videos
Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

1h | Videos
The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

4h | Videos