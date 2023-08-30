WaterAid hands over WASH facilities to school, community clinic

Environment

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 11:09 pm

WaterAid hands over WASH facilities to school, community clinic

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 11:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

WaterAid Bangladesh handed over new water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities to a school and a community clinic in Chhatak, Sunamganj.

Modern sanitation and safe water facilities, including separate arrangements for girls, were provided to Haji Rais Ali high school and Rahmatpur community during an event organised on Monday and Tuesday where students, community members, and invited guests were present.  

WaterAid Bangladesh, with support from the Coca-Cola Foundation and iDEA, built the facilities under a project titled "Promoting water replenishment and WASH services" for climate vulnerable people.

"Proper operation and maintenance are essential for sustainability of this sanitation complex," WaterAid Bangladesh's Country Director Hasin Jahan said at the school compound, asking teachers and students to take the lead in supervising the complex.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Chhatak Nurar Jaman Chowdhury pledged that similar modern toilet and safe water facilities would be built in other schools in the area.

Partha Hefaz Shaikh, a director of WaterAid, pointed out that more than half of the community clinics in the country lack access to clean water and sanitation facilities. "We are striving to establish a model for the government to ensure that clean water and sanitation services reach even the remotest and hard-to-reach areas," he said.

Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, said, "Sustainable access to safe water is our strategic priority and we are happy to support the work of our implementing partners in improving water access in Bangladesh."

