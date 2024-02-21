WASH intervention narrows health gap in rural areas: Study

Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

WASH intervention can have a large impact in reducing health inequality, according to a recent study.

The study titled "WASH interventions and child diarrhoea at the interface of climate and socioeconomic position in Bangladesh" has revealed that WASH intervention can have a large impact in reducing health inequality.

Clean water, safe sanitation, and good hygiene practices can have a significant impact on health, especially in children. Access however can vary significantly between rich and poor households, which results in a gap of health equality, according to the study.

WASH stands for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene. It refers to the basic necessities of having access to clean water, safe sanitation facilities, and good hygiene practices.

The study focused on rural communities in Gazipur, Kishoreganj, Mymesingh and Tangail districts using randomised control test groups.

These districts are in central rural Bangladesh where the main source of livelihood of the population is agriculture.

It analysed the impact of WASH intervention on child diarrhoea rates among different wealth groups, with good results.

The intervention reduced the overall prevalence of diarrhoea, with the greatest impact occurring in poorer households, revealing WASH's ability to reduce the gap wealth inequality has on health outcomes.

Testing during the monsoon season had even more impact, with the control group not benefitting from WASH intervention having double the amount of diarrhoea cases over those following WASH guidelines, the report said.

This revealed how WASH has an important role in mitigating some of the risks associated with climate change, especially for vulnerable populations.

Despite these positive outcomes, the study acknowledges that health equity is not without its challenges.

There is a need for careful attention to social equity throughout the design and implementation of WASH programs. This involves ensuring interventions are accessible, affordable, and culturally appropriate for all, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Despite this, the study reveals that WASH interventions can be powerful equalisers, reducing health inequalities and ensuring everyone has a chance to thrive