Chinese company to invest $42m in Ishwardi EPZ

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 04:53 pm

The company will create employment opportunities for 4,028 Bangladeshi nationals

Chinese company M/s Vanessa Enterprise Ltd has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) for setting up a ladies intimate garments accessories company in Ishwardi EPZ with an investment of $41.77 million. 

This fully foreign owned company will annually produce 299.52 million pieces of Bra Cup and PU Foam, said a press release from the Bepza.

The company will create employment opportunities for 4,028 Bangladeshi nationals.

Member (Finance) of BEPZA Nafisa Banu and Managing Director of Vanessa Enterprise Ltd Choi Chun Ho signed the agreement recently at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA is trying its best to attract foreign & local investment in the EPZ even during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Investment-friendly policies of the Government and favourable investment atmosphere of EPZs are encouraging various investors to invest in EPZs.

