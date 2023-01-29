Chattogram's Haroon Agency recognised as best agency of Metlife

Metlife in Bangladesh has recognised Haroon Agency of Chattogram as the best agency of 2022.

Out of 231 agencies of Metlife, Harun Agency, located at Jubilee Road in Chattogram, received the recognition under the leadership of Haroon Agency branch manager Md Haroon Or-Rashid, reads a press release.

The Best Agency Award is given every year for increasing awareness about the need for life insurance, use of digital technology in the insurance sector, ensuring satisfactory customer service and creating jobs as well as achieving maximum business success.

Ala Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh presented the best agency trophy to Branch Manager Md Harun Or-Rashid; Additional Managing Director and Chief Distribution Officer Zafar Sadek Chowdhury; Head of Agency Sales Md Lutfar Rahman, and Head of Agency Development Md Ashraful Haque.

Md Haroon Or-Rashid joined MetLife in 1999 as a Financial Associate. He was promoted to Unit Manager in 2004 and Branch Manager in 2007.