Nor'wester: At least 70 sailors missing after trawlers capsized in Ctg, 38 recused

Meanwhile, the Naval Police rescued 20 sailors while the Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 18 until 5:00pm, Sub-Inspector Tutu Dutta, in charge of Baraulia Noughat Police Outpost, told The Business Standard

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At least 70 sailors reportedly went missing after a nor'wester hit around 25 salt-laden trawlers in the Bay of Bengal near Anwara coast in Chattogram today (8 May) morning. 

Meanwhile, the Naval Police rescued 20 sailors while the Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 18 until 5:00pm, Sub-Inspector Tutu Dutta, in charge of Baraulia Noughat Police Outpost, told The Business Standard.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Quoting the rescued sailors, the SI said there were 5-6 sailors in each trawler and at least 70 more sailors are still missing.

"Four of the trawlers entered the Sangu River and sank there near the bank. Our attempt to recover the trawlers went in vain," the SI said, adding that the operation to rescue the missing sailors is ongoing.

"After loading salt from Moheshkhali, Kudubdia and Banshkhali, 20-25 trawlers were headed to Chattogram's Karnaphuli River. On the way the trawlers were hit by a nor'wester about 4 nautical miles off the coast of Anwara around 6:00am.

"As they were heavily loaded, they could not bear the force of the storm and sank in the Bay. Upon receiving information, Naval Police and Bangladesh Coast Guard started conducting an operation to rescue the missing sailors," he added.

Bangladesh / Chattogam / Nor'wester / trawler capsize

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

