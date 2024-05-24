Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

It was the end of World War I. Women who had transitioned into the workforce to make up for the war-bound men suddenly found themselves obsolete again. Wartime jobs were removed to make room for those who had managed to return.

Yet, with a taste of freedom under their belt, women now dared to go beyond what was expected of them. In the West, this newfound freedom came with a marked change in attitude and fashion.

The postwar period was in many ways the origin of the oversized fashion trend that is so prevalent today. It was the flapper dresses back then – shapeless, androgynous outfits paired with oversized hats and bows. Over the years, oversized fashion has expanded and evolved. In the 80s, it was the big shoulders and jewellery. Today it's high-waisted pants and boxy shirts.

As with all things fashion, some things go out of style and then reappear with a new twist. With oversized fashion, one aspect has remained constant, it's a bold expression of freedom that takes a bit of daring and savviness.

In modern day Bangladesh, plagued by climate change and the sweltering heat that goes up to the 40s, oversized fashion isn't just about being bold, but also a means to survival.

Beating the heat

"I don't think I would survive if it weren't for my baggy shirts," laughs Antarah. "There's a preconception that oversized clothes look sloppy. With the right pairing, they can look just as great on you."

Antarah has ditched the jeans for a chic pair of loose pants and flowy skirts. She's had some long and loose kurtas made for those stuffy family dawats and casual outings. It's an iron-clad, versatile wardrobe fit to make it through summer (and every season let's be honest).

"Beating the heat is all about comfortable clothing that doesn't stick to the skin," she says.

On that end, Antarah's wardrobe is mainly cotton. It's the best bet you have to maximise breathability for the long summer months, she raves.

If you're looking to switch things up or you just want to feel fancy in this heat for once, silk is another good option. It's true that cotton is the cooler fabric, but silk comes in as a close second for its versatility. Silk keeps your body cool during summer and warm during winter, allowing heat to escape, yet also acting as an insulator. The benefit of silk is in the name itself – it simply glides across your skin. Where cotton will stick to you, silk does not. Not to mention, silk is the perfect look for more formal occasions.

Linen is another good option. But no matter your choice of fabric, consider the weight and drape beforehand. Heavier fabrics may not hang as well when oversized, resulting in a look that ends up wearing you instead of the other way around.

Summer isn't the only reason to opt for the comfort of baggy clothes. Sometimes it's simply the more convenient option.

For Aporajita, oversized clothes are the perfect option for lazy days.

"Oversized is easy for me when I don't feel like putting in any effort," she says. "I tend to go for T-shirts and shirts often."

When she's not stealing shirts from her cousins, she'll go on her annual shopping trip to Artisan or Annanya Shopping Complex to stock up on the most comfortable, oversized clothes she can find.

Bold fashion

If you've managed to survive the sweltering temperatures and you want to look beyond the comfort of oversized fashion for something that's slightly more elevated, then consider switching up some of the elements. Don't go all the way with your oversized wardrobe. Opt for a belt or eye-catching accessories that cinch your silhouette and add more definition.

If you're going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women.

"It takes a bit of confidence to pull it off at first. If I really want to go for something more stylish, I choose some denim – baggy jeans that don't stick to the skin," Antarah adds.

Monni has been a lover of oversized fashion from a young age, back from when the climate wasn't trying to kill us. She's developed her own sense of style over the years. Long kurtas and jeans still reign supreme, but she'll switch it up with graphic tees sourced from trusty vans near Dhaka College or Charukola. It's become her own style, both bold and unique to her personality and interests.

Indeed, oversized fashion allows you the leeway to express your individual style, letting your personality shine in the clothes you wear without judgement. It all goes back to that sense of liberation that gave birth to this style. Even when it trends, it's still against the norm, allowing you to stand apart from the pack and express yourself. You can be androgynous or look as masculine or as feminine as you want.

It's no wonder that streetwear and oversized fashion go hand in hand. Both are rooted in that punk mindset where individualism and nonconformity rule. For men who prefer oversized fashion, it is usually reflected in their casual streetwear. While in formal settings, tight form-fitting clothes are still the norm, for casual occasions, oversized fashion gives you the room to play around and explore.

Casual streetwear for men borrows heavily from the hip-hop subculture. It's all about t-shirts or hoodies a few sizes too big, paired with baggy jeans. Asian streetwear in particular prefers the oversized look featuring big jackets or harem pants.

When picking the right t-shirt, look for something looser around the torso and sleeves, reaching down from hip level at least, allowing you to look comfortable and casual while still appearing fashionable. You also can't go wrong with a wide top and slim bottom if fashion is your goal.

And in the long run, it'll help save some money too.

"I still have the clothes I bought five years ago," says Monni. "It's not just sustainable for the quality; the bigger sizes allow you some room as you get older and your shape changes. Some clothes I bought that were oversized before are more form-fitting now."