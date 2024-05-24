Broiler prices up, vegetables down slightly, yet high

Shoppers in Dhaka face continued high prices for vegetables, eggs, and chicken, with traders blaming low supply.

Broiler chicken prices have surged by Tk10 per kg within a week. Although vegetable prices have decreased by Tk5-10 per kg, they remain high, particularly affecting middle and lower-middle people.

Green chilli prices have risen by at least Tk20-40 per kg compared to last week, and prices of other food items are also on the rise.

Traders attribute the ongoing price trend to the market's irregular supply of commodities, which is still recovering from the effects of the recent heatwave, thus preventing any decrease in prices.

Sumon Howladar, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Association, a body of marginal farmers, told TBS, "Poultry farms across the country witnessed massive chicken deaths during last April's heatwave, resulting in a reduced availability of eggs and chickens in the market. It will take some time for production to return to normal."

However, Howladar was reluctant to attribute the price surge solely to supply shortages, hinting that syndicates manipulate egg and chicken prices shrewdly. During natural calamities, corporate entities intentionally hike prices, leading to market instability.

Brown eggs are currently priced at Tk150-155 per dozen at retail shops in various kitchen markets of the capital, notably Karwan Bazar, Shahjadpur, Badda, Rampura, and Hatirpool.

Broiler chicken is selling for Tk220-240 per kg, up from Tk210-230 last week. Sonali chicken maintains its previous price range at Tk360-380 per kg.

Onion prices have risen by Tk5 per kg compared to last week, with domestic onions retailing at Tk70-80 per kg and wholesale prices ranging from Tk65-70 per kg.

The availability of Indian onions in the market is limited, attributed to the dollar price hike and India's imposition of a 40% tariff on exports, driving up import costs.

Babul Mia, a wholesale onion trader at Karwan Bazar, said, "Local variety onions are in ample supply in the market. However, the price is high. Import of Indian onions could lower the price a bit."

Vegetable prices remain unchanged, with potatoes priced at Tk60 per kg. Ginger and garlic have seen consecutive increases, with local garlic at Tk200-220 and China garlic at Tk220-245 per kg.

Ginger is currently priced in the range of Tk200-300 per kg, while green chilli prices remain high at Tk160-200 per kg, marking an increase of at least Tk20-40 per kg compared to last week.

Eggplant and papaya are retailing at Tk70-90 per kg, yardlong beans and spiny gourds at Tk60-70 per kg, and pointed gourds, snake gourds, ridge gourds, and okra at Tk50-60 per kg.

Arifur Rahman, an employee of a private firm residing in the Notun Bazar area of the capital, told TBS, "When you go to the market, you are shocked to hear the price — a kg of potatoes costs Tk60, four pieces of eggs Tk50-52. For those of us who do small jobs, running a household is becoming very difficult."

SM Nazer Hossain, vice president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told TBS, "The market is being manipulated by invisible hands. Strict supervision is required to stop this manipulation but those in charge of oversight are limited to words. None of their initiatives are reflected in the market."

"People do more commodity shopping on Friday and Saturday. On these two days, traders increase the price and customers have no reliable authority to complain to. That is why businessmen do not care about repercussions," he added.