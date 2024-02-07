Studynet organising Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024

Corporates

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Studynet organising Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 12:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Studynet is organising the 'Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024,' for Bangladeshi students who want to study in Australia.

This fair will take place on 9 February at the 'Lakeshore Heights' hotel in Gulshan 1, Dhaka from 10am to 6pm. This expo offers insights into opportunities in Australia. Attendees can directly interact with representatives from 20+ Australian universities, gain information on programs, courses, and tuition fees, and even secure offer letters. Register today at Studynet Event Registration.

Registration Link- https://www.studynet.com.au/event-registration

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

StudyNet, an Australian student placement service, with twelve years of experience in six countries around the world. This organization aims to guide international students towards realizing their higher education dreams in Australia.

Many world-class institutions situated in Australia's major cities including Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. The University of Adelaide, Macquarie University and many other Australian universities consistently rank high in the QS World Ranking. Despite the higher cost rate, various scholarships for foreign students make Australia an attractive destination.

Australia is a preferred hub for higher education among Bangladeshi students. This Country offers over 50,000+ course options, including Computer Science, Engineering, and Business Management, with some disciplines offering up to 100% scholarship coverage.

Organisers are thinking, in 'Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024,' students will be able to interact with Australian university representatives directly and learn more about university opportunities and scholarships which will make their higher education decisions easier.

Expo / study

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

4h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

4h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

57m | Videos
Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

16h | Videos
Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

15h | Videos

Who's next in line for the throne after King Charles?

4h | Videos