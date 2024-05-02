Sydney expo in Oct seeks to boost bilateral trade 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

Sydney expo in Oct seeks to boost bilateral trade 

 Over 150 Bangladeshi companies will participate in the event

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 05:27 pm
Sydney expo in Oct seeks to boost bilateral trade 

The Australia Bangladesh Business Forum (ABBF), in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission in Australia, is set to organise an international exhibition to further open the doors of possibilities for enhanced bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Australia Bangladesh Business Expo will take place at the International Convention Center in Sydney on 3 and 4 October 2024. The announcement came from the organisers during a press conference held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on 30 April.

According to the organisers, over 150 Bangladeshi companies will participate in the exhibition, presenting products from various sectors to explore their business potential in an import-dependent Australian market which is mainly dominated by China and India.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the conference, ABBF President Abdul Khan Ratan said, "The primary objective of this exhibition is to introduce the wide array of exportable products from Bangladesh ranging from our renowned readymade garments to our delicious seafood. Additionally, we will present our home textiles, jute products, leather goods, handicrafts, plastic products, and pharmaceuticals, among other products."

"Moreover, the exhibition will also be a prime opportunity for Bangladesh to import essential goods from Australia, such as wheat, cotton, milk powder, fruits, meats, and grains," he added.

Speaking at the conference, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Clinton Pobke, acknowledged the mutual benefits of trade collaboration between the two countries. 

He said, "Bangladesh currently enjoys duty-free and quota-free (DFQF) access into the Australian market and under the current Australian System of Tariff Preferences (the ASTP) Bangladesh will not lose its existing preferential access to the Australian market upon graduation."

Expo / Sydney / October / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

How Mustafiz's IPL stint is also bringing the BCB money

20m | Videos
Heavy rain and thunder hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Heavy rain and thunder hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai

2h | Videos
The Saudi Crown Prince's Neom City project is getting $2.67 billion in loan support

The Saudi Crown Prince's Neom City project is getting $2.67 billion in loan support

3h | Videos
Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

4h | Videos