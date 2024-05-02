Sydney expo in Oct seeks to boost bilateral trade 

The Australia Bangladesh Business Forum (ABBF), in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission in Australia, is set to organise an international exhibition to further open the doors of possibilities for enhanced bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Australia Bangladesh Business Expo will take place at the International Convention Center in Sydney on 3 and 4 October 2024. The announcement came from the organisers during a press conference held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on 30 April.

According to the organisers, over 150 Bangladeshi companies will participate in the exhibition, presenting products from various sectors to explore their business potential in an import-dependent Australian market which is mainly dominated by China and India.

At the conference, ABBF President Abdul Khan Ratan said, "The primary objective of this exhibition is to introduce the wide array of exportable products from Bangladesh ranging from our renowned readymade garments to our delicious seafood. Additionally, we will present our home textiles, jute products, leather goods, handicrafts, plastic products, and pharmaceuticals, among other products."

"Moreover, the exhibition will also be a prime opportunity for Bangladesh to import essential goods from Australia, such as wheat, cotton, milk powder, fruits, meats, and grains," he added.

Speaking at the conference, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Clinton Pobke, acknowledged the mutual benefits of trade collaboration between the two countries.

He said, "Bangladesh currently enjoys duty-free and quota-free (DFQF) access into the Australian market and under the current Australian System of Tariff Preferences (the ASTP) Bangladesh will not lose its existing preferential access to the Australian market upon graduation."