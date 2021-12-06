CFA Society inaugurates CFA Institute Research Challenge competition in Bangladesh

CFA Society Bangladesh announced that the students from universities in Bangladesh can compete in the local round of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2021-22 in Bangladesh.

Powered by The Business Standard, taking place at Dhaka, it is the first step in this prestigious global competition. Deadline for registration in the competition is 7 December, reads a press release.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge gathers students, investment industry professionals, publicly traded companies, and corporate sponsors together locally, regionally, and globally for an annual competition. In order to promote the best practices in equity research and investment analysis, students research, analyse, and prepare a thorough report on a company playing the role of practicing analysts.

Local CFA member societies and other affiliated groups host local level competitions of the Research Challenge in conjunction with the participating universities.

In the local round, each team consisting of three to five students, will have to pass through a screening round. Successful teams will have to present their analysis and investment recommendations on the subject company to a panel of distinguished judges from the investment community.

This year 'Renata Limited' will be the subject company. Their presentation is the culmination of more than a month long research, interviews with company management, competitors, and clients, as well as presentation training, under the supervision of their faculty advisor and a dedicated mentor from the investment industry

The local champions eventually advance to sub-regional and regional competitions for the regions namely Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and finally to the Global Final, which will be held in New York City on 22 April 2022 for the last year's finale.

To register a team, students need to visit the official Facebook Page of CFA Society Bangladesh. The initial local round of the CFA Institute Research Challenge is being hosted by CFA Society Bangladesh and powered by The Business Standard.

It is mentionable that winners of the local competition will be awarded with a total cash prize of Tk450,000.

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials.

CFA Society Bangladesh, a member society of CFA Institute, plays an important role in promoting the CFA designation in the country, providing continuing education and networking opportunities to its members and contributing to the development of the financial service industry and the investment management profession in the country.