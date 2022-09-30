CFA Society Bangladesh welcomes 17 new CFA charter holders

CFA Society Bangladesh, the local member society of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence, held its seventh CFA Charter Award Ceremony on Thursday (29 September) at The Westin Hotel, Dhaka.

This year a total of 17 investment professionals have received the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, said a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented the CFA Charter certificates. Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Executive Director Dr Ahsan H Mansur had a session for the members on Macroeconomic Outlook. CFA Society Bangladesh President Shaheen Iqbal, CFA also spoke on the occasion.

He emphasised on ethical behavior, professionalism and putting client's interest first while taking financial and investment decisions. Moreover, in a video message by CFA Institute President and CEO Marg Franklin, CFA, mentioned that the investment professionals we honor today have the potential to shape a more trustworthy financial industry that better serves society.

To earn the CFA charter, candidates must sequentially pass all three levels (I, II, III) of exams that are widely considered to be the most rigorous in the investment profession around the world. The CFA curriculum includes ethical & professional standards, financial reporting & analysis, corporate finance, economics, quantitative methods, equity, fixed income, alternative investments, derivatives, portfolio management and wealth planning. Currently, more than 170,000 investment professionals in 160 countries and territories hold the CFA charter.