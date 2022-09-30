CFA Society Bangladesh welcomes 17 new CFA charter holders

Corporates

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 02:32 pm

Related News

CFA Society Bangladesh welcomes 17 new CFA charter holders

Local investment professionals demonstrate commitment to shaping a more trustworthy financial industry

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 02:32 pm
CFA Society Bangladesh welcomes 17 new CFA charter holders

CFA Society Bangladesh, the local member society of CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence, held its seventh CFA Charter Award Ceremony on Thursday (29 September)  at The Westin Hotel, Dhaka.

This year a total of 17 investment professionals have received the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, said a press release. 

Planning Minister MA Mannan graced the occasion as the chief guest and presented the CFA Charter certificates. Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Executive Director Dr Ahsan H Mansur had a session for the members on Macroeconomic Outlook. CFA Society Bangladesh President Shaheen Iqbal, CFA also spoke on the occasion.

He emphasised on ethical behavior, professionalism and putting client's interest first while taking financial and investment decisions. Moreover, in a video message by CFA Institute President and CEO Marg Franklin, CFA, mentioned that the investment professionals we honor today have the potential to shape a more trustworthy financial industry that better serves society.

To earn the CFA charter, candidates must sequentially pass all three levels (I, II, III) of exams that are widely considered to be the most rigorous in the investment profession around the world. The CFA curriculum includes ethical & professional standards, financial reporting & analysis, corporate finance, economics, quantitative methods, equity, fixed income, alternative investments, derivatives, portfolio management and wealth planning. Currently, more than 170,000 investment professionals in 160 countries and territories hold the CFA charter.

CFA Society Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

2h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

3h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

2h | Panorama
Cover of &#039;Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga&#039; by Alamgir Apu.

'Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga': An important documentation of the Chatgaiya dialect

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

4h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

4h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

5h | Videos
Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank