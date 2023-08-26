Top ten employers of CFA Charterholders recognised

The recipients – Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank, EDGE AMC Ltd, HSBC Bangladesh, IDLC Finance, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Shanta Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, The World Bank and UCB Bank – were handed the awards on 24 August during an event at Lakeshore Hotel, Dhaka. Photo: TBS

The CFA Society Bangladesh – a local member society of CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals – has awarded top ten employers from different organisations of the country as CFA charter holders.

The recipients – Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank, EDGE AMC Ltd, HSBC Bangladesh, IDLC Finance, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Shanta Capital, Standard Chartered Bank, The World Bank and UCB Bank – were handed the awards on 24 August during an event at Lakeshore Hotel, Dhaka.

Shaheen Iqbal, president of CFA Society Bangladesh, handed over the awards to the top employers.

The event was aimed at showing appreciation to the top employers for providing not only great career opportunities, but also outstanding work culture for CFA Charter holders in Bangladesh.

Recognising the vital role that employers play in nurturing and supporting their employees' professional career development, the CFA Society Bangladesh endeavoured to provide awards to the top employers of CFA Charter holders in Bangladesh, according to the CFA.

Two panel discussion sessions were held during the event, including a discussion on "Capital Market: An Alternative Way of Financing", moderated by Ali Imam, founder and CEO of EDGE AMC Ltd, who guided a discussion with veteran panellists Ehsanul Azim, principal investment officer and lead for Financial Institute Group of IFC, Shahidul Islam, CEO of VIPB AMC Ltd, and Md Saifuddin, managing director of IDLC Securities, who provided their insights about the local capital market as a means of alternative financing.

In the second panel session on "Banking Industry Challenges: A way Forward", moderator Asif Khan, co-founder of EDGE Research and Consulting Ltd, engaged panel speakers Shahriar Siddiqui, director of Bangladesh Bank, Selim RF Hussain, managing director of BRAC Bank, Enamul Huque, managing director and head of Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking of Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, and Arif Quadri, managing director of United Commercial Bank in a thought-provoking discussion with some key takeaways that can help the banking industry navigate through the current challenges.

The corporate participants in the career fair included BRAC Bank Limited, BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited, CAL Bangladesh, City Bank Capital Resources, Dhaka Bank, IDLC Finance, Lankabangla Securities, LightCastle Partners, NDB Capital, Shanta Securities and UCB Stock Brokerage Limited.