DU Business Faculty team wins CFA Institute Research Challenge in Bangladesh

CFA Society Bangladesh announced that a team from the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, has won the local final of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2021-22.

Now the team advances to the sub-regional round to be held virtually, where the team will compete against universities from other South Asian countries.

The local final of this globally prestigious competition was held at the office of CFA Society Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.

A team from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka, became the first runner up and a team from North South University, came out as the second runner up.

CFA charterholders Ali Imam, Md Mominul Hoque, Kazi Ahsan Maruf and Hasib Reza were the judges of the local final, where Biplab Das, FCCA, local coordinator of the competition, announced the winners.

The champion, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will receive a total of Tk450,000 as prize money for the local part of the competition.

This annual global equity research competition provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. Every year more than 5,000 students from 900 universities and 91 countries participate in this prestigious competition.

The local competition started on 10 December 2021 and 48 teams from 11 universities or institutes around the country participated in this competition. From there top 10 teams were selected for the equity research report round and based on their performance top five teams proceeded to the local final.

The students from the winning team will present their report in the sub-regional round to be held virtually in March 2022, where they will match their wits, analytical skills and presentation abilities against student teams from other South Asian countries.

The students presented their analysis and buy/sell/hold recommendations on Renata Ltd.

Their presentation at the local final was the culmination of months of research; interviews with company management, competitors, and clients; and presentation training.

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials.

The organisation is a champion for ethical behaviour in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community.

Their end goal is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow.

CFA Institute has about 170,000 members in more than 170 countries and territories, including more than 150,000 CFA charterholders, and about 151 member societies.

CFA Society Bangladesh, a member society of the institute, is the forum of over hundred Bangladeshi CFA charterholders who are promoting ethical investment practices in the local markets.
 
 

