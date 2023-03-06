Dhaka University’s Faculty of Business Studies team wins the ‘Local Final’ of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2022-23.

Corporates

Press Release 
06 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 08:48 pm

Dhaka University’s Faculty of Business Studies team wins the ‘Local Final’ of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2022-23.

Press Release 
06 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 08:48 pm
Dhaka University’s Faculty of Business Studies team wins the ‘Local Final’ of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2022-23.

CFA Society Bangladesh announced that a team from Dhaka University's Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) has won the Local Final of the CFA Institute Research Challenge 2022-23. 

The winning team will now compete against other South Asian countries as they advance to the Sub-Regional round, reads a press release. 

The local final of this globally prestigious competition was held at the office of CFA Society Bangladesh in Dhaka on 28 February. 

A team from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), became the first runner up and another team from FBS, DU came out as the second runner up.

Shahidul Islam, CFA, SM Rashedul Hasan, Asif Khan, CFA, and Kazi Raquib-Ul Huq, CFA, acted as the judges for the local final. 

Biplab Das, FCCA, local coordinator of the competition, announced the winners after the final presentations. 

The Champion, 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up will receive a total of BDT 5,00,000 as prize money for the local part of the competition. This annual global equity research competition provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. 

Every year more than 5000 students from 900 universities and 91 countries participate in this prestigious competition. 

The local competition started on 17 December 2022 and 62 teams consisting of 231 participants from 16 Universities/Institutes around the country participated in this competition. From there, the top 10 teams were selected for the equity research report round and based on their performance top five teams proceeded to the local final. 

The students from the winning team will present their report in the sub-regional round to be held virtually in 2023 March where they will match their wits, analytical skills and presentation abilities against student teams from other South Asian countries. 

The students presented their analysis and buy/sell/hold recommendations on Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Their presentation at the local final was the culmination of months of research; interviews with company management, competitors, and clients; and presentation training.

CFA Institute Research Challenge

