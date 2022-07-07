CFA Society Bangladesh gets new office bearers

Shaheen Iqbal was reappointed as president while Md Moniruzzaman vice president of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Bangladesh for the 2022-2024 term.

Besides, Md Iqbal Hossain and Ali Imam were elected secretary and treasurer respectively.

Shaheen Iqbal, deputy managing director and head of treasury and financial institutions at Brac Bank Limited, is the third president of the society and will serve for the second consecutive term.

Moniruzzaman is the managing director of IDLC Investments Ltd while Iqbal Hossain is currently serving the Bangladesh Bank as an additional director and Ali Imam is the chief executive officer of Edge Asset Management Ltd.

In addition, the Society has also elected two new directors SM Galibur Rahman, head of research, Shanta Securities and Kazi Raquib-Ul Huq, associate vice president, EFG Hermes.

Standard Chartered Bank's Credit Analysis and Financial Institutions Director Nazia Tabassum is also continuing as a director of the CFA Society.

The new Board has officially started their tenure from 1 July, 2022.

