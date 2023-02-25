Career fair 2023 held at ULAB

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Saturday, 25th February, held a day-long Career Fair for the current students and alumni with the motto "Connect to the Future".

A total of 64 multinational and national companies and organisations including Grameenphone, Standard Chartered Bank, Dhaka Bank, Marico, Lanka Bangla Finance etc. took part in the job fair. They collected a large number of CVs from potential candidates, reads a press release.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO, SCB and President, FICCI was the chief guest of the fair. He advised the students to be prepared to take on all sorts of challenges. ULAB's Vice-Chancellor also gave a speech at this event.

Jamal Uddin Jamy, director, of Career Services, ULAB informs, " The objective of organising such an event was to ensure a scope of corporate jobs for the graduates of ULAB as well as give them an insight about the country's top organisations."

After the Inaugural Ceremony, a panel discussion on "What will it take to shape the workforce of the future", a workshop on Resume Writing and a training session on Communication and Negotiation Skills took place.