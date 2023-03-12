Business fair with future entrepreneurs at Presidency International School

A business fair was held at the Presidency International School (PIS) in Chattogram on Saturday, where students displayed 22 projects.

Dr Imam Hasan Reza, rector of Presidency Education, presided over the inauguration ceremony of the fair where Mohammad Rokibul Kabir, associate dean of the School of Business of the East Delta University, was present as the chief guest.

The chief guest praised the students' innovative ideas and said, "Today's students are tomorrow's entrepreneurs. It is possible to create new entrepreneurs by developing business habits and experience among them."

He also observed that it is important to combine information technology with business enterprises in order to survive in the competitive world.

Tanjib Jawad Rahman, director of Nahar Agro Group, EUM Intekhab, vice principal (Senior School) of Presidency International School, among others, spoke at the event.

They told the students that through business ventures, they could not only earn profit but also contribute to social service.