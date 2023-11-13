Presidency International School empowers young minds through ‘Chess Training and Competition’

Presidency International Junior School recognies the multifaceted benefits of chess for children, extending beyond cognitive development to instill qualities such as responsibility and positive social behavior. In a bid to foster interest in the game, the school conducted a month-long chess training and competition, reads a press release.

The event comprised 21 days of classroom training for first and second-class students, culminating in a five-day competition utilizing the Swiss-league system from September 1-5. A total of 180 students participated in the competition, showcasing their newfound skills in deep thinking, memory, calculation, and concentration.

According to the press release, the champions emerged after rigorous competition, with Midrar Uddin and Tafhim Wafiq securing the top positions in the second category. In the first category, Mohammad Muhaimin Naushad claimed the first-place honor, followed by Obaidullah Tibian in second place and Wasi Uddin Ahmed in third. Arsh Mahir clinched the first position in the second category, with Abdullah Rayan and Md. Ahnaf Afraz Sayan secured the second and third places, respectively.

The school celebrated the achievements with an informal prize distribution ceremony on Monday morning. Chattogram Bureau Chief of The Business Standard Shamsuddin Illius graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by Vice Principal Firoz Ahmed and Junior School and School Head Salma Akter as special guests.

Addressing the students, Chief Guest Shamsuddin Illius highlighted the mental development and strategic thinking fostered by chess, noting its prevalence in developed countries where it enhances memory, reading skills, and concentration. He drew attention to Armenia's governmental support for chess, emphasizing the importance of organizing chess competitions in all schools across the country. Illius encouraged students not only to excel in sports but also not to throw plastic waste, harmful to the environment, here and there.

Following the felicitation speech, prizes were distributed among the students, reinforcing the school's commitment to nurturing holistic development through activities like chess.