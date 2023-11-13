Presidency International School empowers young minds through chess training

Education

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 07:36 pm

Presidency International Junior School recognises the multifaceted benefits of chess for children, extending beyond cognitive development to instill qualities such as responsibility and positive social behaviour.

In a bid to foster interest in the game, the school conducted a month-long chess training and competition.

The event comprised 21 days of classroom training for grade 1 and 2 students, culminating in a five-day competition utilising the Swiss-league system on 1-5 September. 

A total of 180 students participated in the competition, showcasing their newfound skills in deep thinking, memory, calculation, and concentration. 

The champions emerged after a tough competition, with Midrar Uddin and Tafhim Wafiq securing the top positions in the second category. In the first category, Mohammad Muhaimin Naushad claimed the first-place of honour, followed by Obaidullah Tibian in second place and Wasi Uddin Ahmed in third. Arsh Mahir clinched the first position in the second category, with Abdullah Rayan and Md Ahnaf Afraz Sayan secured the second and third places, respectively.

The school celebrated the achievements with an informal prize distribution ceremony on Monday (13 November) morning. 

Chattogram Bureau Chief of The Business Standard Shamsuddin Illius graced the occasion as the chief guest, joined by Vice Principal Firoz Ahmed and Junior School and School Head Salma Akter as special guests.

Addressing the students, Shamsuddin Illius highlighted the mental development and strategic thinking fostered by chess, noting its prevalence in developed countries where it enhances memory, reading skills, and concentration. 

He drew attention to Armenia's governmental support for chess, emphasising the importance of organising chess competitions in all schools across the country. 

Prizes were distributed among the students, reinforcing the school's commitment to nurturing holistic development through activities like chess.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

