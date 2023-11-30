BSMRMU and UMT, Malaysia sign Letter of Intent

Photo: Courtesy

On 28 November Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) signed a Letter of Intent on Academic and Scholarly exchange.

Commodore (Retd) M Ziauddin Alamgir, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology on behalf of BSMRMU and Prof Mohammad Fadhli Bin Ahmad, dean of Faculty of Ocean Engineering Technology and Informatics on behalf of UMT signed the LOI.

Teacher and students of both universities also attended the signing ceremony. This LOI will open the door for joint research, workshop, conference, faculty and student exchange that will further strengthen the ties between two universities.