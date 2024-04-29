BSMRMU organises international seminar on sustainable ocean economy

An International Seminar titled "Sustainable Ocean Economy: Advancing Bangladesh's Blue Growth" was organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) at the National Science and Technology Complex in Dhaka.

The Hon'ble Education Minister, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP graced the occasion as the Chief Guest during the concluding session, reads a press release.

The Hon'ble Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan honored the opening session as the Chief Guest. Rear Admiral (retd) Md. Khurshed Alam, Secretary of Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh and Prof. Dr. Mohammed Alamgir, Chairman (Additional Charge) & Member of UGC attended as Special Guests. BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa delivered the welcome address.

In his address, the Hon'ble Education Minister emphasized the significance of maritime education and research for implementing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Blue Economy Policy. He also thanked BSMRMU for organizing such a timely international seminar on this pertinent theme.

The Hon'ble Chief of Naval Staff, in his speech, mentioned that BSMRMU is playing a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of maritime professionals by providing quality education and training in the maritime sector.

Prof. Dr. Mohammed Alamgir, in his speech, emphasized the progress of BSMRMU in such a short time and expressed hope that this university will make a significant contribution to the nation's economic growth. His Excellency Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh mentioned that, Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations have been deeply rooted since the independence of Bangladesh and Japan will continue to be a development partner, especially in the blue economy sector. Rear Admiral (retd) Md. Khurshed Alam emphasized the various uses of ocean science and the scope of new research for the sustainable development of Bangladesh.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, in his speech thanked all the participants present at the seminar and called upon them to work together for the development of the country's maritime sector.

A significant number of maritime experts and academicians from India, China, the Netherlands, UK and host Bangladesh presented their papers at the seminar. Representatives from various ministries, UGC, civilian and military officers, different universities, diplomats, and maritime organizations were also in attendance. Faculty members, students, and officials of BSMRMU also participated in the seminar.

One plenary session and three Parallel Technical sessions were organized during this daylong seminar. Additionally, a poster presentation competition was held with the participation of students from different universities.