BSMRMU holds seminar

A seminar was organised by the Institute of Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh Studies of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) at the National Science and Technology Complex in Dhaka.

BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Rear Admiral Md. Zohir Uddin, Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD), and Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, graced the occasion as Special Guests.

Speakers at the seminar conveyed a sense of optimism, foreseeing that Bangladesh's future economic growth would ascend with the development of its seaports and the expansion of sea-based trade.

