BSMRMU holds seminar

Corporates

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:51 pm

Related News

BSMRMU holds seminar

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 06:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar was organised by the Institute of Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh Studies of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) at the National Science and Technology Complex in Dhaka. 

BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. 

Rear Admiral Md. Zohir Uddin, Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD), and Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, graced the occasion as Special Guests. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speakers at the seminar conveyed a sense of optimism, foreseeing that Bangladesh's future economic growth would ascend with the development of its seaports and the expansion of sea-based trade.
 

BSMRMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

10h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

1h | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

3h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

5h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

7h | Videos