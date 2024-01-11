BSMRAAU signs agreement with Novoair

BSMRAAU signs agreement with Novoair

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University signed an agreement with Novoair on Thursday (11 January) at Dhaka campus. 

Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam, was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Managing Director of Novoair Limited, Bangladesh, Group Captain (retired) Md Mofizur Rahman was present as a special guest. 

The agreement will result in greater collaboration between the university and the aviation industry. It will specially help the students of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) department to get their practical training/OJT/internship in near future. 

Pro-vice chancellor, dean, heads of departments and senior officers of the university were present at the signing ceremony. 
 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSRAAU) / Novoair

