Novoair celebrates 11th anniversary

Novoair, one of the country's leading private airlines, is celebrating its 11th anniversary through various programs today as the carrier has successfully completed 11 years of operation.



Novoair has served more than six million passengers by operating more than 100 thousand flights in 11 years, said a press of the airlines.

"Entering the New Year, we promise to ensure enhanced passenger service through the expansion of domestic and international destinations in line with the needs of our esteemed passengers, and the addition of more aircraft to the fleet," said Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman on the occasion.

He said the airline gives equal importance to two main mantras - safety and service. "Ensuring on-time flight operations and safe travel is the highest priority of our business philosophy," he added.



Novoair is currently operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi, and international routes to Kolkata.

Novoair started the 1st flight on January 9, 2013, from Dhaka to Chattogram route.

As the country's first airline to offer special services to passengers, frequent flyer program "SMILES", Novoair-EBL co-branded prepaid MasterCard, a mobile app for easy ticket purchase and web check-in to make the check-in process hassle-free, Novoair-MTB co-branded credit Activates the card service, said the press release.

Novoair was awarded Best Domestic Airlines in 2014, Best Domestic Airlines in 2019, and Best Ontime Performance Airlines in 2022 and 2023 by the fortnightly travel magazine The Bangladesh Monitor, it added.