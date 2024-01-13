NovoAir, BSMRAAU sign agreement

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University signed an agreement with NovoAir on 11 January at the Dhaka campus of the university.

Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam, vice chancellor of the university, was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Also, Managing Director of NovoAir Limited, Bangladesh, Group Captain (Retired) Md. Mofizur Rahman was present as a special guest.

The agreement will result in greater collaboration between the university and the aviation industry.

It will specially help the students of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) department to get their practical training/OJT/internship in near future, the release added.