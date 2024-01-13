NovoAir, BSMRAAU sign agreement

Corporates

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 07:12 pm

Related News

NovoAir, BSMRAAU sign agreement

Press Release
13 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 07:12 pm

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University signed an agreement with NovoAir on 11 January at the Dhaka campus of the university.

Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam, vice chancellor of the university, was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Also, Managing Director of NovoAir Limited, Bangladesh, Group Captain (Retired) Md. Mofizur Rahman was present as a special guest.

The agreement will result in greater collaboration between the university and the aviation industry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It will specially help the students of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) department to get their practical training/OJT/internship in near future, the release added.

Novoair / BSMRAAU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

12h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

2h | Videos
The story of the tire-men

The story of the tire-men

6m | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

3h | Videos
What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

4h | Videos